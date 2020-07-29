Two men hospitalized after shooting in east San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were hospitalized after a shooting on the city’s East Side, San Antonio police said.

San Antonio police responded to a call for a shooting in the 900 block of Poinsettia, near North Grimes Street and North Mel Waiters Way.

There was a confrontation between two men and a woman, which police say led to a shooting.

One man is in his 30s, and the other is in his 40s. Both were transported to Brooke Army Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police have a person of interest in custody.