Man who yelled that he’d been shot found wounded outside hospital, police say

Man had gunshot wound to knee

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

San Antonio police respond to a shooting call in the 4800 block of Gus Eckert on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
San Antonio police respond to a shooting call in the 4800 block of Gus Eckert on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is recovering after San Antonio police say he was shot in the knee late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a shooting call just before 11 p.m. near the 4800 block of Gus Eckert Road on the Northwest Side.

Police said a woman called 911 after she heard a man yell that he had been shot.

The man was found near University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the knee. His condition is unknown at this time.

Details of the shooting are unknown at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

