San Antonio man sexually assaulted teen he kidnapped, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A month after police charged a San Antonio man with kidnapping after surveillance images captured him with a runaway teenager, the man was arrested again on child trafficking charges.

After tracking down Andres Hernandez, 28, with the 16-year-old girl in Moses Lake, Washington, the teen told police Hernandez sexually assaulted her multiple times.

Hernandez was first arrested in June on suspicion of kidnapping, Bexar County Jail records showed.

The teen’s parents called police on May 25 to report her missing. They believed she was with Hernandez, according to the arrest affidavit. On the previous night, the teen’s sister had confronted her about her relationship with Hernandez. The two worked together at a local fast food restaurant.

The teen told police Hernandez purchased new cell phones for them and Hernandez made her change her appearance so they wouldn’t be detected, according to the affidavit.

Eventually, investigators obtained surveillance video from a retail store in Evanston, Wyoming, which allegedly captured the couple there. From there, they were able to determine Hernandez and the girl were living in Washington state.

Hernandez’s bail was set at $125,000, jail records showed.