San Antonio man charged with kidnapping after taking runaway teen to Wyoming, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was charged with kidnapping after surveillance images captured him and a runaway teenager at a store in Wyoming.

Andres Hernandez, 28, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of kidnapping, Bexar County Jail records show.

The parents of a 16-year-old girl called police on May 25 to report the teen never came home. They believed she was with Hernandez, according to the arrest affidavit. During the previous night, the teen’s sister had confronted her about her relationship with Hernandez.

The two worked together at a local fast food restaurant, according to the affidavit.

Neighbor heard ‘a lot of screaming’ after shooting, crash in west Bexar County

Eventually, police received information that indicated the two were in Wyoming. Investigators obtained surveillance video from a retail store in Evanston, Wyoming, which allegedly captured the couple there.

“The defendant intentionally took (the teen) outside of Texas more than 120 miles from her residence,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Hernandez’s bail was set at $35,000, jail records showed.