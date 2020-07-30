SAPD: Home where woman, son were shot site of numerous drug calls

SAN ANTONIO – A West Side home where a woman and her adult son were shot during a home invasion Thursday morning had been the site of numerous calls for San Antonio police.

SAPD records show officers had been called to the home in the 3200 block of West Salinas 19 different times since February, not counting the shooting call.

Fourteen of those calls were listed as “narcotics laws,” while others included reports of disturbances, fights and family violence.

The latest calls that came in just after 4 a.m. Thursday were related to the shooting.

Woman, son shot in apparent home invasion on West Side

A sergeant at the scene said two men with guns had forced their way into the home. After some yelling and cussing, the gunmen shot a 56-year-old woman in the leg and wounded her 19-year-old son in the chest and leg, he said. Both victims were taken to University Hospital by ambulance.

Officers spoke with several people at the scene, ultimately taking at least one person in handcuffs with them. However, they said at that time that they did not make any arrests related to the shooting.

The sergeant said he suspected robbery may have been the motive, although he was not able to say whether anything had been taken.

He said witnesses told them the gunmen were wearing hoodies and were last seen running from the home.