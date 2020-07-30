Survey says majority of teenage students are concerned about attending in-person classes this fall

One thousand teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 were surveyed earlier this month to see how they felt about attending school classes in-person for the incoming school year.

The survey said 66% of students are concerned about attending school in-person this fall.

The survey also revealed 26% of students said they prefer in-person learning five days a week, while 36% would like a blended schedule and 30% prefer online classes only.

More than half of all respondents rated the quality of their online classes in the spring as “fair” or “poor” and 49% of students said the quality of their education will suffer due to the pandemic.

Teens were also worried about getting sick from COVID-19, their family’s financial situation worsening and their future being negatively impacted.

