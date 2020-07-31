Natalia post office to reopen Monday after 2018 fire destroyed building

NATALIA, Texas – Flames forced the Natalia post office to close for nearly two years, and now it’s ready to reopen.

In August 2018, a utility pole fell on top of the post office building before sparking a fire.

Customers had to go to a post office in Lytle to send and receive their mail after the fire.

On Thursday, the U.S. Postal Service announced its Natalia location would begin retail operations once again on Monday.

The post office will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and then again from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

New P.O. boxes were installed at the building. Those who have not picked up their new P.O. box key can do so this Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the post office.