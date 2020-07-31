Stressed about how to navigate the new school year? This Facebook group can help

SAN ANTONIO – Parents and teachers, are you stressed about your kids heading back to school? You’re not alone.

More than 1,000 parents and educators are voicing their concerns and offering tips on how to make sure students don’t fall behind. QuaranTEACH is an online community that helps navigate through online school, homeschooling and everything in-between.

“Anyone that posts a question or looks for advice, teachers are answering (and) giving advice,” Kendall Aljibouri said. Aljibouri created the Facebook group a few weeks ago and it has spread like wildfire.

“It really has taken off,” she said. “We have almost about 1,200 people in the group and a lot of teachers (in the group).”

Anyone can join as long as they respect the rules: keep politics out, ask questions and share advice on how to best succeed educationally during quarantine.

Anyone can join QuaranTEACH San Antonio as long as they keep politics out, ask questions and share advice on how to best succeed educationally during quarantine. (Kendall Aljibouri)

“I think people are nervous that maybe they’re not going to have enough support or some people just have kids in older grades, and they’re nervous about feeling like they can teach their children, you know, algebra or precalculus,” Aljibouri said.

Since there isn’t a play-by-play handbook, teachers and parents are also sharing advice on inexpensive school supplies specifically for virtual schooling. “I saw some really great ideas, you know, like little whiteboards, dry erase markers, journals,” Aljibouri said. “Just things that are going to make things run smoother for you and your children, but also not where you have to invest a lot of money right now because we don’t know how long this is going to last.”

Teachers and parents share tips and tricks for distance learning including inexpensive school supplies. (Kendall Aljibouri)

The group has even helped teachers get supplemental income. “Parents can seek-out tutoring from certified teachers,” Aljibouri said. The group has many posts from teachers offering their services as a full-time instructor as well.

“I think that if you join QuaranTEACH San Antonio that, you post your story, how many kids you have, what are their grade (levels) (and) any concerns you have,” Aljibouri said. “People are answering and giving really heartfelt advice. It’s just, I think, helping a lot of people get more confidence for this upcoming school year.”

For most parents, the group has brought relief as they realize there are other people struggling just as much.

To join the free Facebook group, click here.

Read also: City of San Antonio to host virtual town hall on reopening of schools