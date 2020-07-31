City of San Antonio to host virtual town hall on reopening of schools

SAN ANONIO – The City of San Antonio will be hosting a virtual town hall on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. on the reopening of schools.

The town hall will include a live discussion with co-chairs of the COVID-19 PreK-12 consultation group co-chaired by Dr. Junda Woo, the San Antonio medical director, and David Nungaray, the Bonham Academy principal.

During the town hall, the city will also reveal the new school safety indicator that will be included on the city’s COVID-19 dashboard. It will provide an assessment of the local situation to ensure that schools reopen safely.

KSAT Explains Episode 7: Back to school during COVID-19 pandemic

“We are going to be showing the metric that we’re going to be using to tie school operating levels to how much infection there is in the community,” Woo said during Thursday’s city and county briefing.

New school safety tool to be added to San Antonio’s COVID-19 dashboard for parents

The San Antonio community should not be looking for a specific date stating when it will be safe for in-person learning, said Dr. Ruth Berggren, an infectious disease specialist at UT Health San Antonio’s Long School of Medicine.

“And all of us have to, I think, remain humble and open to learning what’s happening. But here’s the key data, not dates,” Berggren said.

There will be several ways to watch the town hall including the city’s website, Facebook page and TV channel. KSAT will also live stream the town hall. People can also listen live by dialing 210-207-5555. Select option 1 for English or option 2 for Spanish.