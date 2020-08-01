Victim of fatal South Side plane crash identified

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the victim of a fatal plane crash that happened last weekend on the South Side.

The victim killed in the crash has been identified as Simon Willett, 56, according to the ME’s Office. Two others were hospitalized with severe burns following the incident.

The crash happened Saturday, July 25, at 9:10 a.m. in the 9400 block of Espada Road, near Stinson Municipal Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration and police said the single-engine Piper PA-28 plane attempted to take off from San Antonio Stinson field and soon crash-landed behind a residence in a backyard area.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

SAPD: One killed, two hospitalized after plane crash on South Side KSAT Alicia Barrera is on the scene with more on what we know. Full story: https://bit.ly/2WRZR5R Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Saturday, July 25, 2020

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are assisting in the investigation of the incident.

RELATED: SAPD: One killed, two hospitalized after plane crash on South Side