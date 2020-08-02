GALLERY: SpaceX NASA crew returns to Earth after splashdown

Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken prepare to return to earth on a SpaceX capsule, Sunday Aug. 2, 2020. It will mark the first splashdown in 45 years for NASA astronauts and the first return in the gulf. Unlike Florida's Atlantic coast, already feeling the effects of Tropical Storm Isaias, the waves and wind were calm near Pensacola in the Florida Panhandle. (SpaceX via AP)

Two NASA astronauts are now back on Earth after a dramatic splashdown on Sunday.

Test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken traveled in the SpaceX capsule, parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico to close out an unprecedented test flight by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company, according to a report from The Associated Press.

The pair made landfall around 1:48 p.m. Sunday and just hours later, they emerged from the space capsule before getting medical check ups and returning to their families.

