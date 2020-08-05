H-E-B removes purchase limits on toilet paper

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B has updated the purchase limits for products customers can purchase as the coronavirus pandemic continues, including ever-so-coveted toilet paper.

The product limits vary at select stores and are an effort to “protect the supply chain and make sure our customers can find the items they need,” H-E-B spokesperson Julie Bedingfield previously told KSAT.

All H-E-B stores are still limiting brisket purchases but toilet paper has dropped off the product limit list.

Toilet paper has been a hot commodity during the coronavirus pandemic. When consumers started panic-buying items, H-E-B had to place limits on products but has since removed purchase limits on many items.

H-E-B stores will need to abide by the following purchase limit for food items:

Brisket – Limit 2

Other items that are not food-related but are limited for all H-E-B customers are listed below:

Paper towels – limit 2

Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)

H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger – Limit 1

H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct – Limit 2

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items

Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items

Hand sanitizer – 10 items

Hand soap – 2 items

Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items

First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

Product limits that apply to H-E-B stores in the border region include:

Baby wipes – limit 2

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 1 item

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 1 item

Eggs, less than 30 count – limit 4

Eggs, 30 count or greater – limit 2

Central Market stores are not included in these limits, according to H-E-B officials. For more information on limits at Central Market stores, click here.

For more information on the latest product limits, click here.