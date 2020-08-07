USDA: Don’t eat prepared salads, snacks with recalled onions

SAN ANTONIO – Recalls involving onions are expanding to include certain ready-to-eat salads and snacks sold at supermarkets.

Taylor Farms Texas issued a recall for certain Sausage Breakfast Scramble Bowls, Chicken Salad Deli Snack Trays and Marketside Southwest Style Salad with Chicken sold at some Walmart stores. They also recalled certain HEB Shake Rattle Bowl Southwest Salad with Chicken products.

No illnesses have been reported, but the recall is out of caution because the foods were prepared with recalled onions produced by Thomson Int’l in Bakersfield, California.

Some of the prepackaged foods could still be in consumers’ refrigerators.

The USDA FSIS issued a public health alert for the following products:

7.25-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “Sausage Breakfast Scramble Bowl” with lot code TFD212AU8 and TFD213AU8 and with a best if used by 08/06/2020 or 08/07/2020.

6.2-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “Taylor Farms Cheddar Cheese & Chicken Salad Snack Tray” with use by date 08/06/20 or 08/07/20 and lot code TFD212AU7 and TFD213AU7.

41.35-oz. plastic bags containing “Chicken Salad” with use by date 08/04/20 or 08/05/20 and lot codes TFD212AU8 and TFD213AU8.

10-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “Chicken Salad Deli Snack” with lot codes TFD212AU3 and TFD213AU3 with best by dates 08/06/2020 or 08/07/2020.

7.75-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “H.E.B. Shake Rattle Bowl SOUTHWEST SALAD with CHICKEN” and a best if used by date of “Aug 10/2020 and lot code TFD213AU20.

17.25-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “Marketside SOUTHWEST STYLE SALAD WITH CHICKEN” with a best if used by date of 08/11/20 or 08/12/2020 and lot codes TFD212AU26 or TFD213AU26

Last weekend, Thomson International recalled all red, white, yellow and sweet yellow onions shipped since May 1 because they may be linked to a salmonella outbreak. The outbreak has sickened nearly 400 people across 34 states, including Texas, and hospitalized 59 people.

The onions were sold to retailers and restaurants under several brand names including, Thomson Premium, TLC Thomas Int’l, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh and Kroger.

The precise source of the salmonella outbreak has not been pinpointed, according to the USDA.

The FDA and CDC urge consumers to discard onions from these brands or if the brand is unknown.

