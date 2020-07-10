Two hand sanitizer brands recalled over methanol concerns

SAN ANTONIO – At a time when people are stocking up on hand sanitizer to combat the coronavirus, the FDA announced two brands are being recalled. They may contain methanol, which can be toxic if ingested or absorbed through the skin.

Transliquid Technologies LLC is recalling all Mystic Shield Protection Topical Solution sold in 250 ml bottles. It was sold in May and June to stores in four states, including Texas.

The company said its tests found methanol in the product.

The second recall is from ITECH 361, which is recalling nearly 19,000 bottles of its All Clean Hand Sanitizer, Moisturizer and Disinfectant, with UPC Code 628055370130. It may also contain methanol. The sanitizer was sold in one liter bottles and was distributed to wholesalers and retailers nationwide.

The FDA urges anyone who has been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol and is experiencing symptoms to seek immediate treatment. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, seizures and vision loss.

Neither company said it has experienced any incidents with the recalled products.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced recalls of particular note for parents of babies.

DaVinci recalled approximately 3,000 wooden Bailey bassinets after more than a dozen reports of the mattress support disengaging. Babies could fall or become trapped.

The bassinets were sold from August 2018 through September 2019.

Families are urged to stop using the bassinets and to contact DaVinci for a repair kit at http://www.davincibaby.com/baileyrepair.

A Better You! recalled certain convertible strollers that fail to meet federal safety standards. The Belecoo 535-S sold on Amazon.com from January 2019 through March 2020 is recalled. The child’s torso can pass through the opening between the tray and seat, creating an entrapment and strangulation risk. Parents can contact the company for refund at belecoorecall@gmail.com.

More than 9,000 bedroom furniture sets sold at Rooms To Go are recalled because of excessive lead levels in the paint. Avalon Furniture of Houston is also recalling the Cottage Town set.

Consumers can contact Rooms to Go for a replacement. For more information, follow this link.

And, the Boy Scouts of America are recalling 78,000 cub scout activity pins because they contain excessive lead. Lead can be toxic and pose serious health problems for young children.

The outdoor activity pins are rhomboid shaped and have a gold paw on blue background. The pins can be returned to the Boy Scouts retail stores. For more information, visit www.scoutshop.org or www.cpsc.gov/recalls.

