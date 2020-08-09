SAPD: Search underway for 2 suspects involved in Boost Mobile armed robbery

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery at a Boost Mobile store on the West Side.

The robbery happened Saturday around 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of Zarzamora Street.

Police said two men entered the store and forced a female employee into a corner, stole from her and took money from the cash register.

One of the men was armed with a handgun at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported.

Both of the men fled the location on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, authorities said.

The search for the suspects is still ongoing. Currently, police are using surveillance video to help track them down.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

RELATED: Man arrested in connection to jewelry robbery at North Side Costco, police say