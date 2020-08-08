San Antonio police looking for masked man accused of robbing North Side Costco at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a masked man accused of trying to steal jewelry from a Costco on the North Side.

The incident happened Saturday around noon, at the Costco located at Loop 1604 and Hardy Oak.

According to police, the man walked into the store wearing a mask and employees noticed he was acting strange. He then went up to the jewelry counter and smashed glass with an object, cutting himself, police said.

Employees tried to stop him and he reportedly pulled out a handgun, according to police.

No shots were fired and no one was injured. The man then fled the store and got into a vehicle, where police said someone was waiting for him.

The suspect is still at large and no description of the man or the vehicle has been released as of yet.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

RELATED: SAPD: Search underway for suspects involved in armed robbery at Arby’s