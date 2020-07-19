SAPD: Search underway for suspects involved in armed robbery at Arby’s

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for two suspects involved in an overnight armed robbery at an Arby’s restaurant, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of S.E. Military Drive.

Police said two suspects drove up to the drive-thru at Arby’s and the driver pulled out a gun and demanded money from the register.

The employee tried to shut the window, but the driver made his way back in before he could shut it, officials said.

Once inside, the suspect grabbed the register and made his way back out of the window and into the vehicle, a Ford mustang, according to police.

Both suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, police said. No injuries were reported.

Officials said they are both still at large and the investigation is ongoing.

