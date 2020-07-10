87ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

San Antonio police asking for public’s help to find robbery suspect

The suspect fled the scene in a car that had damage to the front windshield, officials say

Tags: crime, robbery, San Antonio
The San Antonio police are looking for a suspect who was involved in an aggravated robbery.
The San Antonio police are looking for a suspect who was involved in an aggravated robbery. (KSAT)

The San Antonio police are looking for a suspect who was involved in an aggravated robbery.

The incident happened July 2 in the 2900 block of Goliad Road.

Authorities said the suspect was stealing merchandise as an employee tried to stop them. The suspect then pulled out a weapon and threatened the employee, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene in a car that had damage to the front windshield, according to authorities.

Crime Stoppers may pay $5,000 for information which leads to the arrest of the people involved in the crime.

RELATED: Family raises money to increase Crime Stoppers reward for boxer’s killer

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.