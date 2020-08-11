92ºF

Dr Pepper admits to shortage in stores

Dr Pepper officials made the announcement Monday

Dr Pepper can (Pixabay)

First, it was toilet paper and now it’s Dr Pepper.

According to a Tweet from the company on Monday, the popular soda may be MIA from some store shelves.

There wasn’t any explanation given as to why the soda is harder to find than usual, but officials said the shortage applies to all flavors of Dr. Pepper including the “newest permanent addition to the family, Dr Pepper & Cream Soda.”

“We’re doing everything we can to get it back into your hands,” officials said.

KSAT reached out the media relations department at Dr Pepper Snapple Group to see what the reason is behind the shortage. This article will be updated when the company responds.

Charmin responded to Dr Pepper’s tweet saying “welcome to the club. We feel your pain.”

