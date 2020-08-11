Dr Pepper admits to shortage in stores

First, it was toilet paper and now it’s Dr Pepper.

According to a Tweet from the company on Monday, the popular soda may be MIA from some store shelves.

There wasn’t any explanation given as to why the soda is harder to find than usual, but officials said the shortage applies to all flavors of Dr. Pepper including the “newest permanent addition to the family, Dr Pepper & Cream Soda.”

We know it’s harder to find Dr Pepper these days. We’re working on it – hang tight!



Note: This applies to all flavors of Dr Pepper – including our newest permanent addition to the family, Dr Pepper & Cream Soda.

“We’re doing everything we can to get it back into your hands,” officials said.

KSAT reached out the media relations department at Dr Pepper Snapple Group to see what the reason is behind the shortage. This article will be updated when the company responds.

