’It really has me afraid’: Wayne’s Wings owner speaks out after being robbed at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO – About a week and a half ago everything changed for Wayne Price after he was robbed at gunpoint while leaving his popular restaurant Wayne’s Wings located at 4453 Walzem Rd.

"It has taken a great toll you know, I'm having flashbacks from it," Price said. "It really has me afraid."

Surveillance footage captured the moment the robbery took place as Price was locking up.

In an interview with KSAT 12 Price was overcome by emotion.

"That's the thing I love the most in my life, is my business. I'm almost afraid to go there because of what happened," Price said.

For more than five years Wayne’s Wings has been serving San Antonio what many have called the best wings in Texas.

Earlier this year, the restaurant moved to a new bigger location on Walzem Road and then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The restaurant has gone strictly to pick-up and delivery-only but is still getting steady business.

Since the robbery, the restaurant remains open for business and Price has added additional security measures. He hopes the person who robbed him gets caught.

"I would feel a lot better if I knew this dude was pretty much behind bars, I think it would give me peace of mind," Price said.

The robbery has been a life-changing experience to deal with but Price said it has taught him to appreciate life more.

"I thank God that I'm here," Price said.

As of right now, the suspect remains on the loose. If you have any information on this case you can text a tip to SAPD at 847411.