Popular Northeast Side wing joint robbed at gunpoint, owner says

SAN ANTONIO – The owner of Wayne’s Wings, a popular Northeast Side wing joint, claims the restaurant was robbed at gunpoint on Friday night, according to a Facebook post on the restaurant’s page.

The restaurant is located in the 4400 block of Walzem Road on the Northeast Side.

🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣Alert: WAYNE’S WINGS ROBBED AT GUNPOINT TONIGHT 😮😮😮 THANK YOU GOD FOR PROTECTING ME WITH THE BLOOD OF JESUS FOR SPARING MY LIFE 🙏🏾. “ANY INFORMATION IS GREATLY APPRECIATED “ THANK YOU FOR YOUR PRAYERS IN ADVANCE AND THOSE WHO HAVE BEEN PRAYING FOR US ALREADY!!! #crimestoppers #blacklivesmatter #sanantonio #Godisgood 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Posted by Wayne Wings on Saturday, August 1, 2020

The restaurant is asking anyone with more information on the incident to come forward to help find the person responsible. No injuries have yet been reported.

KSAT 12 has reached out to San Antonio police for additional details, as limited information is currently available.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

