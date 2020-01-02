Popular wing restaurant opens in new, larger location

SAN ANTONIO – Wayne’s Wings finally has a new and bigger location.

After months of delays, Wayne’s Wings had its grand opening on Wednesday.

The new location is just down the street from the old one at 4453 Walzem Road.

There are now more tables and better parking for customers.

Over the past couple of years, Wayne’s Wings has become the go-to spot for great wings and has been named “The Best Wings in Texas” by delish.com.

Wayne’s Wings was a favorite for Flavor Favs back in 2017.