Port San Antonio Board approves $60 million innovation center

SAN ANTONIO – The Board of Directors for the Port San Antonio announced Thursday the approval of $60 million for an innovation center.

According to a press release, the innovation center will feature 130,000 square feet of building, and have competitors and spectators of major esports events, students and families participating in entertainment, cultural and learning experiences and a showcase for technological innovations made by the industries top dogs.

New tech training hub at Port San Antonio will provide resources for job hunters

The center will be funded through a commercial loan, which the Port will repay through multiple revenue streams generated by partnerships.

The Board of Directors also directed that profits from the innovation center will help out technology-focused K-12, college-level and professional programs for development.

Click here for more information about this project.