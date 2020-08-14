Stephanie Serna to co-host KSAT 12 morning newscast

SAN ANTONIO – Stephanie Serna has been chosen as the next anchor for the weekday editions of “Good Morning San Antonio” and “GMSA @9″, the station announced Friday.

Serna will join Mark Austin, Meteorologist Mike Osterhage and officers Marcus Trujillo and Nick Soliz effective immediately.

“Stephanie has been part of the KSAT family for more than ten years and seeing her growth over that time as a reporter and anchor has been impressive,” said KSAT12′s Vice President and General Manager Phil Lane. “As a San Antonio native, she brings an understanding of this community and its residents to the anchor desk, with a genuine warmth that is perfect for a morning audience who’s looking to our team to start their day off right. We look forward to her contributions to the morning conversation.”

“Good Morning San Antonio” airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. “GMSA@9″ airs from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“We know our viewers expect more from us and we know how essential morning news is to the greater San Antonio area, said Phil Lane. “Now, perhaps more than ever, our audiences are looking to us to keep them informed, help them wade through the challenges of living, parenting, and learning through the pandemic. Our morning teams are vital to our continued success.”

As a result of the move, Sarah Acosta will be joining Max Massey and Meteorologist Sarah Spivey on “GMSA Weekends”.

“Since joining KSAT in 2018, we have known Sarah was a rising star, and we’re excited to see her take this next step in her career,” News Director Bernice Kearney said.

Good Morning San Antonio’s weekend edition airs Saturday morning from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., and 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and on Sundays from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

All of KSAT News can be found streaming live on KSAT.com, on the KSAT-TV streaming app found on smart TVs and other devices such as Roku and Amazon Fire.