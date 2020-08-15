Navarro ISD sees increase in COVID-19 cases among students, staff

SEGUIN, Texas – Editors note: The school district announced there are now 18 positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students. KSAT 12 was notified of this late Friday.

In just one week, Navarro Independent School District saw an increase in COVID-19 cases. The district plans to reopen school on August 19, but some parents are not ready to send their students back.

“You do what you need to do for your babies. I’m doing what I need to do for mine,” said Viviana Huerta.

Huerta plans to keep her two children home at the start of the school year. The district will give parents the option to continue virtual learning, and Huerta said it’s the safest option for her family.

“It’s just too risky for me and I’m not willing to take that chance,” she said.

Superintendent Wendi Russel said eight students and 10 staff members have tested positive so far. The students are all members of the high school football team and were exposed during a scrimmage game on August 8.

It’s not clear where the staff members contracted the virus.

“It’s hard to say we’re not gonna have cases and I can’t tell you there’s a school district out there would say that we wouldn’t have a positive case,” said Russel.

Other school districts are now faced with a similar situation. Boerne Independent School District announced one positive case after the district began in-person classes on Wednesday.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said it is difficult to prevent cases from spreading into neighboring counties, especially when the positivity rate is still high.

“It’s a lot more [likely] they’re gonna get it when the rate is high like it’s been,” said Wolff.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Bexar County schools are taking guidance from public health officials. However, he hopes other districts do the same.

“We’re asking them to please look at those indicators and right now, it says it’s not safe to be in school,” said the mayor.

Russel believes the decision to get students back to class will belong to parents.

“Every parent has to take their situation into account and make the best decision for their children,” she said.

Russel added that students that participated in the scrimmage have been asked to monitor their symptoms and quarantine along with their families.

She said football has been suspended for the next two weeks.

