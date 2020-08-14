Bexar County adds 150 new COVID-19 cases

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio officials announced 150 new COVID-19 cases in Bexar County on Friday.

Bexar County’s cumulative total went up to 43,823 due to the additional cases.

The seven-day average of new cases continues to drop, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said, with the average now at 213 cases per day, down from 243 on Thursday.

The virus continued to prove deadly, however, with 18 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed Friday. Of the 18 deaths, 17 were Hispanic and one was white. The deaths occurred were in between June 17 and Aug. 12.

Officials reported 651 Bexar County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from 695 on Thursday. Of those patients, 306 are in the intensive care unit and 195 patients are on ventilators.

As of Wednesday, 16% of staffed hospital beds and 55% of ventilators are available in Bexar County. Hospitals remain under “high” stress.

As in-person instruction starts in the San Antonio area, Boerne ISD officials have confirmed a positive COVID-19 case at Champion High School.

The school district has notified others that may have been exposed, and they will be undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Parents are also aware of the positive COVID-19 case and if their student has been exposed.

Boerne ISD said it is working to sanitize areas of the building occupied by the person who tested positive.

