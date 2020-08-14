13 coronavirus cases reported at Navarro ISD less than 1 week before school starts

SEGUIN, Texas – Less than one week until the academic year begins at Navarro Independent School District schools, seven staff members and six students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Wendi Russell made the announcement Thursday night on social media and on the district’s website.

Russell said that people who have been in close contact with the infected staff members and students have been notified.

“I want to assure you that we are cleaning our buildings in all parts of the district in a daily and nightly basis,” Russell said.

She added that anyone entering school district buildings are using hand sanitizer, getting their temperatures checked and wearing masks.

Thank you for your understanding as we work through these issues. We will continue to keep everyone updated as new positive cases are identified.

The school year is scheduled to begin for face-to-face and remote instruction Wednesday.

Navarro ISD is located in Guadalupe County.

