Boerne ISD confirms first positive COVID-19 case since start of in-person learning

BOERNE, Texas – Boerne ISD officials have confirmed a positive COVID-19 case at Champion High School. This comes after the school district began in-person classes on Wednesday.

The positive case was announced Friday, and it’s unclear if it was a student or staff member who contracted the virus.

According to the school district, if a staff member or student is suspected, presumptive or confirmed positive for COVID-19, the Health Services department will be notified.

The individual who tested positive for the virus is advised to follow health guidelines and will need to undergo a quarantine, according to Boerne ISD.

“The employee or student will be directed to follow the advice from medical professionals and CDC guidelines, including the possible imposition of a quarantine and required symptom-free period prior to returning to work or school; and the individual has improvement in symptoms; and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” the school district said in a statement.

The school district has notified others that may have been exposed, and they will be undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Parents are also aware of the positive COVID-19 case and if their student has been exposed.

Boerne ISD said it is working to sanitize areas of the building occupied by the person who tested positive.

This is a developing story, and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

RELATED: Majority of Boerne ISD students return to school Wednesday for in-person learning