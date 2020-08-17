After Defenders report, SAPD amends state records for woman fatally shot by sergeant in 2019

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department officials have amended a 2019 in-custody death report to reflect that a woman shot and killed by a sergeant at a North Side shopping center did not point a weapon at the officer prior to her death.

The amended report, submitted to the Texas Attorney General’s Office August 13, now states that 26-year-old Hannah Westall “reached” for a firearm prior to being shot by Sergeant David Perry. Previously, the department had publicly maintained that Westall pointed a replica firearm at the officer before he killed her.

The amendment comes days after the KSAT 12 Defenders published and aired a story that showed dash camera video of the incident and questioned the official narrative provided to media and to the state by SAPD.

The report’s summary since March 2019 had stated that Westall pulled the firearm from her waistband and pointed it at the officer prior to him firing at her.

The decision to amend the death report came days after the Defenders investigation revealed that SAPD Chief William McManus’ account of the shooting and the in-custody death report- both stated that Westall pointed the weapon- was contradicted by the police footage.

READ MORE: Dashcam video contradicts SAPD’s narrative that woman pointed weapon at sergeant prior to being fatally shot

It is the third time since October 2018 that information provided by McManus about a fatal shooting involving his officers was later refuted by video or had to be corrected by McManus himself.

The weapon carried by Westall at the time of her death turned out to be a non-functional replica of a handheld machine gun.

In a demand letter sent to the city by an attorney representing Westall’s family earlier this year, the attorney said the footage shows Westall trying to explain that she is not in possession of a real weapon.

“You see her say ‘it’s a toy, it’s not real. Wait!’ And then five shots: one, two, three, four, five, including the one as she’s falling that went through her head that killed her,” said the family’s attorney, Adam Cortez.

Officials from the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, which has routinely confirmed information about whether a police officer has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing after shooting a suspect, did not respond to repeated requests from the Defenders over multiple weeks about the Perry case.

Cortez said Perry was cleared of criminal wrongdoing late last year, and pointed to Perry being back on patrol as an indication that there is no pending criminal case against him.

Last week McManus, who was not made available for an interview because of threatened litigation from Westall’s family in the case, released the following written statement: