Annual San Antonio Auto & Truck Show postponed until fall 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – The 52nd annual San Antonio Auto & Truck Show will shift to a 2021 event due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The event, hosted by the SA Auto Dealers Association, has been postponed from Nov. 13-15, 2020 to Nov. 11-14, 2021, according to a news release.

“While this is a difficult decision, we feel it is the right one to make as we navigate through the ‘normalcy’ of this pandemic,” said Lee Willis, chairman of the San Antonio Auto & Truck Show.

“We want to protect the safety of all of our trusted Auto Show partners, our fellow San Antonians, and all of our visitors who travel in for the Show.”

The event is held annually at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

A news release states it will return next year with “more exciting rides, drives, and interactive technologies in the 2021 season.”

Read also: