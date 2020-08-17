COVID-19 cases top 44,000 in San Antonio, Bexar County

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio officials announced 59 new COVID-19 cases in Bexar County on Sunday.

Bexar County’s cumulative total went up to 44,052 due to the additional cases.

The death toll for the area rose to 598 on Sunday, an increase from 591 on Saturday.

Officials reported 612 Bexar County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from 598 on Saturday. Of those patients, 279 are in the intensive care unit and 192 patients are on ventilators.

As of Sunday, 18% of staffed hospital beds and 56% of ventilators are available in Bexar County. Hospitals remain under “high” stress.

Read also:

Leading SA: San Antonio ISD superintendent says staff is ready for virtual start to school year

Texas testing drops as schools reopen, prepare for football

Mayor Nirenberg distributes free PPE to San Antonio businesses