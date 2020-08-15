Mayor Nirenberg distributes free PPE to San Antonio businesses

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg’s office is helping local businesses be better equipped to keep safe during the pandemic. As part of the event, hundreds of business owners lined up at the Alamodome parking lot to receive free personal protective equipment.

Business owners like Joe Paradus woke up early and waited in line for a few minutes to pop their trunks to receive two gallons of hand sanitizer and a bag with the PPE.

“I just want to thank everybody here today for volunteering their time and helping businesses get right back on track,” Paradus said.

The kit is estimated to be worth more than $100.

“The whole kit includes two gallons of hand sanitizer and then the kit-bag includes two masks, a no-contact thermometer and some helpful health and safety protocol fliers,” Rocio Guenther said.

Guenther serves as the director of constituent services for the mayor’s office.

Paradus owns an event venue and said the kit is a big help due to the loss of income during the pandemic.

“We’ve been closed since March of this year, so it’s been kind of tough,” Paradus said. “We’re hoping to open up here real soon.”

Nirenberg was present to help load up the vehicles.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg distributes free PPE to local businesses Saturday morning. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

“A small business is the livelihood, it’s the backbone of our local economy,” Nirenberg said. “These business owners are taking a pledge to make sure that they operate in a safe manner and being able to do that is what will get this economy going again.”

According to the mayor’s office, the city’s Economic Development Department is preparing to host another event. For more information on the department’s future events, click here.

