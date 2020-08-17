Pair ejected from vehicle during rollover crash on Loop 410, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two men in their 20s were ejected from their vehicle during a rollover crash on the city’s South Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 5 a.m. on westbound Loop 410 between Moursund Road and Roosevelt Avenue, not far from Frank Tejeda Academy.

According to police, the driver for an unknown reason lost control and the two men were thrown from the vehicle.

Police said the Eagle helicopter flew over the crash to make sure there wasn’t anyone else injured.

One of the men was taken to University Hospital and the other was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center. Their conditions are not currently known.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

KSAT12 has a crew at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.