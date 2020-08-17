Southerleigh to open new dining concept on the Northwest side

SAN ANTONIO – A new restaurant concept is coming to San Antonio next month.

Southerleigh Hospitality Group will be opening up Southerleigh Haute South at The RIM.

The new place is described as being a “fine, casual concept” with southern-style food like fried chicken, seafood, sandwiches, salads and a full oyster bar.

“Our fried chicken and seafood have always been some of the fan favorites at our Pearl location, so when the idea to create a fast-casual concept featuring these items began to take shape a few years back, we were inspired by our customers to further develop our recipes while searching for a location that felt like the perfect fit to launch our new brand,” Southerleigh Chef and Co-owner Jeff Balfour said. “We love connecting people to outstanding food experiences and The RIM seemed like a home run location.”

The new restaurant will be located at 5822 Worth Parkway in a space that is about 4,1000 square feet with indoor and patio seating.

There is no exact date yet for opening next month, but an announcement is expected soon.