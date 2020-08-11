Deco Pizzeria to open third location on the South Side soon

SAN ANTONIO – Deco Pizzeria has announced on social media that a third location is coming and this time it’s on the South Side.

A sneak peek was given on their Facebook page last week inside the new place where construction is underway.

Tamale fans line up hours in advance for Delia’s opening in San Antonio

The post states the new location will feature indoor dining, a banquet room for private parties, a bar area, flat screens and a large patio with flat screens.

The new location will be at City Base Commons, located at 2402 SE Military Drive.

Deco Pizzeria already has two other locations in the city, one on Fredericksburg Road and the other on Babcock Road.

Bombay Bicycle Club opening 2nd location at Hemisfair in spring 2021

The restaurant features a diverse menu of pizza, wings, sandwiches, calzones and breakfast calzone options for brunch. They have also introduced the San Anto Pizza that is topped with barbacoa, refried beans, mozzarella, avocado and pico de gallo.

No word yet on when the third location will open.