Bombay Bicycle Club opening 2nd location at Hemisfair in spring 2021

SAN ANTONIO – A beloved San Antonio restaurant and bar has waited 15 years to find the perfect spot for a second location, and now it’s finally found one.

Bombay Bicycle Club will open a second location at Yanaguana Garden in Hemisfair next spring, the restaurant announced Wednesday.

It will fill the historic Espinoza House, which up to last fall housed Con Safos Cocina y Cantina. Hemisfair said the eatery was selected following a “competitive solicitation process.”

“Hemisfair is the most exciting project in town — in the state, for that matter. Why wouldn’t you want to join a group that measures their success by the volume of laughter in Yanaguana Garden?” Bill Leighton, one of Bombay Bicycle Club’s partners, said in a news release.

Bombay Bicycle Club has teamed up with Sprinkle & Co. Architects for its expansion inside the 1,464-square-foot house. It shares an outdoor deck with CommonWealth Coffeehouse & Bakery.

Situated at 3506 N. St. Mary’s St. near the San Antonio Zoo, Bombay Bicycle Club has been a staple since 1973.