W.D. Deli selling restaurant, building on Broadway after 30 years in business

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio sandwich staple is entering a new chapter ahead of its 30th anniversary.

W.D. Deli co-owners Wayne Beers and Michael Bobo have announced their sandwich shop at 3123 Broadway and its quirky building are up for sale separately, starting on Wednesday.

The selling of the business has been six months in the making, as the men who started the restaurant in 1990 near retirement age, Beers told KSAT.com.

“As we both are getting closer to retirement age, we feel this is a good time,” he said, adding they bought a condo in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico that they would like to spend more time in.

While he calls the next step a “tough decision," he said it was the “best career I could have ever imagined.”

The restaurant will continue to operate while it is for sale.

“We want to have a smooth transition of the passing of the baton to the new owners who will hopefully love it as much as we have,” he said.

Beers said in a news release that they will miss their interactions with loyal customers, but will support its new owners and remain “contributors to our community."

The men started the restaurant back when it was a small storefront on McCullough Avenue.

Now, it is situated in a two-story house built in the 1920s along the bustling Broadway corridor, located near Brackenridge Park and Witte Museum.

Bobo called their customers “a beautiful reflection of the diversity that makes San Antonio such a special place.”

He added they still planning a 30th-anniversary celebration.