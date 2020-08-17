Woman killed by erratic driver in 4-vehicle crash ID’d by San Antonio police

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have identified a 53-year-old woman who was killed in a crash with an erratic driver last week on the Southeast Side.

Olga Balderas De Anda was driving a green 2003 Toyota Rav4 when her vehicle was struck at 5:45 p.m. Friday at 2800 Goliad Road, not far from Southeast Military Drive. She was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center where she later died.

Police said De Anda was turning from a parking lot onto southbound Goliad Road when a man in a stolen gray 2020 Toyota Rav4 entered the intersection at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the stolen gray Rav4 ran a red traffic light, struck the front end of a 2008 Ford Focus and hit De Anda’s vehicle on the passenger’s side, police said.

The gray Rav4 pushed De Anda’s vehicle and it then crashed into a 2019 Ford Mustang that was stopped at the red light.

When both Rav4s came to a halt, police said, a witness detained the suspect driver as others attempted to help De Anda.

SAPD later identified the suspect as Phillip Lopez, 30. He has been charged with murder, theft of a vehicle between $2,500-$30,000, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Rav4 that Lopez was driving was stolen from a nearby convenience store, police said.