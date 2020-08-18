Bullets narrowly miss man sleeping in West Side home

SAN ANTONIO – A West Side man says he narrowly escaped injury when someone took aim at his home early Tuesday.

The 24-year-old man told KSAT12 he was asleep in bed when he felt some of the sheet rock from his wall hit his face and saw something whiz by him shortly before 4:30 a.m.

It turned out to be one of several bullets that were fired at his home, located in the 2000 block of Vera Cruz.

The man said a bullet also tore through the wall of his two-year-old son’s bedroom but, luckily, the toddler was not there at the time.

In the street nearby, a KSAT12 crew discovered half a dozen shell casings. San Antonio police then collected them as evidence.

Pictured are some of the half dozen shell casings found in the street nearby. (KSAT 12 News)

A preliminary police report said the man told them he heard what sounded like gunshots twice within the half hour before he called them.

He also said that he had noticed a man outside his home around 2 a.m. who appeared to be trying to shoot out a street light.

The victim said the man’s gun seemed to jam at that time.

Police did not make any arrests right away.

They also did not release any description of the shooter.