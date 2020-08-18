Police searching for gunman who fired shots at West Side house

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after gunshots were fired at a West Side home early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. at a home in the 2000 block of Vera Cruz, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Guadalupe Street.

According to police, the 25-year-old homeowner said he heard a noise outside then felt something whiz past his head. That’s when, police said, he realized someone had fired at his home.

The homeowner said someone fired shots into his house and also shot out the light on his front porch. One of the shots went into his 2-year-old son’s room, but he wasn’t there, he said.

Investigators found multiple shell casings on the ground across from the house. No one was injured in the shooting.

The homeowner said he previously had noticed someone attempting to shoot out a street light near his house, but that the gun appeared to jam.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The investigation is ongoing.