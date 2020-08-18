Ex-jailer accused of assaulting inmate in 2017 has charged dismissed

SAN ANTONIO – Prosecutors on Tuesday dismissed their criminal case against a former Bexar County Sheriff’s detention officer accused of using excessive force on an inmate, after they claimed in court filings they could not prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Taryn Armitage, 27, was charged with official oppression last fall, nearly two years after investigators said he assaulted a Bexar County Jail inmate.

Ex-jailer arrested after attending fallen deputy’s funeral

Armitage’s arrest became more notable after BCSO officials revealed last October that he was taken into custody after attending the funeral of a fellow deputy who had died of cancer.

Armitage resigned from the sheriff’s office while under investigation last August.

He had been with the county since June 2016.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said during a Zoom press conference Tuesday afternoon that he had no intention of hiring back Armitage.