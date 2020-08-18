Texas Lottery announces new Cowboys and Texans scratch tickets

AUSTIN – The NFL season may still be a gamble this year, but fans in Texas can pick their team and hope it pays off in cash and prizes with some new Texas Lottery scratch ticket games.

The Texas Lottery is collaborating with the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans on new versions of $5 scratch ticket games and promotional second-chance drawings.

The new tickets went on sale on Monday.

The Cowboys scratch ticket offers more than $30.2 million in total cash prizes, including five top prizes of $100,000 and more than 4,700 second-chance prizes.

Even if players don’t win a cash prize, they can enter their non-winning tickets into one of five promotional second-chance drawings for a chance to win prizes including a Dallas Cowboys wild weekend suite package, draft day party package, training camp package, season tickets, autographed jerseys and Cowboys Pro Shop gift cards.

The five entry deadlines for the separate second-chance drawings are: Sept. 11, Oct. 16, Nov. 27 and Jan. 1, 2021, with the final drawing date yet to be determined.

The new Texans scratch ticket offers more than $17.7 million in total cash prizes, including four top prizes of $100,000 and 925 second-chance prizes.

Players can enter their non-winning tickets into five promotional second chance drawings with deadlines of Sept. 11, Oct. 16, Nov. 27 and Jan. 1, 2020, with the final drawing date yet to be determined.

The second-chance prizes include a private plane away game trip, suite and on-field contest experience package, VIP Houston Texans season tickets package, and custom RTIC® cooler and Texans merchandise package.

Before entering any of the second-chance drawings, players must be registered with the Texas Lottery Luck Zone.

