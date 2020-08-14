$4 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Texas has a new millionaire after a winning ticket for the Mega Millions Lottery game was sold in San Antonio.

The winning ticket was sold at the Circle K located at 12602 Jones Maltsberger for the drawing on Tuesday.

According to TXlottery.org, the ticket was a quick pick and matched all five numbers but didn’t match the Mega Ball.

There were no winners for the top prize of $24 million in Tuesday’s drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased with the megaplier option, which increased the value from $1 to $4 million. Any non-grand/jackpot prize you win in a Mega Millions play will be multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn if you have purchased the Megaplier feature, according to TXlottery.org.

The next drawing for the Mega Millions lottery game is Friday at 10:12 p.m.

Related headlines:

San Antonio resident wins $5 million in lottery scratch game

‘Are you jerking my bobber?’ Friends share Powerball jackpot win, keeping 1992 promise

Schertz resident claims $1 million in lottery scratch ticket sold at San Antonio H-E-B