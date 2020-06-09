Schertz resident claims $1 million in lottery scratch ticket sold at San Antonio H-E-B

SAN ANTONIO – A Schertz resident is now a millionaire thanks to the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Instant Millionaire.

The winning ticket was sold at the H-E-B located at 14087 O’Connor Road, on the corner of Nacogdoches, according to a press release. The winner has elected to remain anonymous.

There are now 18 of 40 second-tier prizes available, each worth $1 million for the Instant Millionaire game, which offers more than $519 million in prizes.

There are five available top prizes left, worth $2.5 million each according to the Texas Lottery Commission.