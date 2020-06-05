Atascosa County resident wins $5 million from scratch-off lottery ticket
Ticket was the last of top prizes in Winning Millions game
SAN ANTONIO – One Atascosa County resident is $5 million richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off lottery ticket.
The Texas Lottery Commission said Friday that a McCoy resident received the top prize in the Winning MIllions game.
The ticket was purchased at the Kuntry Korner store located at 2725 Commerce St. in Campbellton, according to a news brief.
The winner has chosen to stay anonymous.
The commission said the ticket was the last of four top prizes worth $5 million in the Winning Millions game. That particular scratch-off offers more than $170 million in total prizes.
