San Antonio resident wins $5 million in lottery scratch game

Winning ticket was purchased at a gas station on Highway 90

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Premier Play Texas Lottery scratch off game
Premier Play Texas Lottery scratch off game (Texas Lottery Commission)

SAN ANTONIO – One lucky San Antonio resident gambled $50 on a lottery scratch game and it paid off big time - to the tune of $5 million.

The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at Ray Ellison Enterprise Inc., located at 8630 W. U.S. Highway 90. Google shows the location is a Shell gas station.

This is the second of three top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in the lottery scratch Ticket game Premier Play.

It’s been a good month for millionaires, a Schertz resident won $1 million and an Atascosa County resident won $5 million earlier in June.

