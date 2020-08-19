3rd capital murder arrest made in 2007 cold case in Universal City

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have made a third arrest in the cold case killing of Blase Wright Jr., 21, after police made a break in the case this summer.

Michael Carroll Jr., 34, was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Wednesday for a charge of capital murder, according to online Bexar County Jail records.

His arrest follows the bookings of Joseph Selders and Lara Selders, both 34, for their alleged involvement in Wright’s fatal shooting on Feb. 2, 2007, at his apartment.

Joseph Selders has been charged with capital murder, according to the Bexar County Jail. (KSAT)

Arrest affidavits revealed police made a break in the case when two witnesses came forward in July.

A witness told investigators they saw a man get into a small gold car after the shooting that was occupied by another man and a woman.

The same witness told investigators that they were contacted by Carroll before they spoke with Universal City police about the slaying.

Carroll questioned the witness “about what and who” they saw leaving Wright’s apartment at the time of the murder “because his gun was used during the murder of Wright,” the affidavit states. The suspect asked the witness to “report back to him anytime” they were contacted by police.

Another witness told authorities that Carroll was acting “petrified” the day following the shooting. The affidavit states Carroll told the witness that he saw Joseph Selders leaving Wright’s apartment with an Xbox, and that Joseph Selders “did some s***” the day before.

Carroll denied knowledge about Wright’s death “despite witnesses providing explicit detail of Carroll’s involvement,” police said.

Witnesses identified Lara Selders, who was a potential person of interest in 2007 but was never interviewed, in a photo lineup, the affidavit states.

Lara Rae Selders, 34, is charged with capital murder. (KSAT)

According to the records, Lara Selders told authorities that Joseph Selders admitted to shooting Wright.

Police later interviewed Joseph Selders, who did not deny that he was at the murder scene that night. He told investigators “he was not concerned in the next step of the investigation, even if it was a warrant for his arrest,” according to the affidavit.

Following Lara Selders’ arrest, Wright’s family told KSAT 12 News that they were in shock.

“It was an overwhelming day. It really was. I’ve always hoped for it. But after 13 years, you start to lose faith,” Stacie Vollmer, Wright’s aunt, said.