Affidavit: Alleged triggerman in 2007 fatal shooting in Universal City arrested

SAN ANTONIO – The alleged shooter in a cold case killing has been arrested after a 13-year investigation, according to authorities.

Joseph Selders, 34, was taken into custody Monday and charged with capital murder, booking records show.

He, along with Lara Selders, 34, who was arrested Friday, are accused of killing Blase Wright Jr., 21, in February 2007 at his apartment.

A third suspect in the case has not been arrested.

Universal City police have been investigating Wright’s death since he was gunned down during an apparent burglary, and spoke with witnesses again in July 2020.

Witnesses identified Lara Selders, who was a potential person of interest in 2007 but was never interviewed, in a photo lineup, the affidavit states.

According to the records, Lara Selders told authorities that Joseph Selders admitted to shooting Wright.

She said she drove Joseph Selders and the other suspect to the robbery, according to the affidavit. She said her boyfriend also admitted to “lifting” the key to the apartment and said he had later “taken care of” the weapon.

In 2009, police discovered evidence of a separate drive-by shooting that used the same gun linked to Wright’s death.

Police later interviewed Joseph Selders, who did not deny that he was at the murder scene that night. In fact, he told investigators “he was not concerned in the next step of the investigation, even if it was a warrant for his arrest,” according to the affidavit.

Following Lara Selders’ arrest, Wright’s family told KSAT 12 News that they were in shock.

“It was an overwhelming day. It really was. I’ve always hoped for it. But after 13 years, you start to lose faith,” Stacie Vollmer, Wright’s aunt, said.