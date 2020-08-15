Family waits for justice 13 years after loved one’s murder following arrest made in case

Universal City – A roller coaster of emotions is how Blase A. Wright Jr.‘s family described their reaction after Universal City police told them they identified three suspects in connection with the 13-year-old cold case of their loved one.

Stacie Vollmer, Wright’s aunt, says the family is in shock.

“It was an overwhelming day. It really was. I’ve always hoped for it. But after 13 years, you start to lose faith,” she said.

Wright, who was 21 at the time of his death, was shot in the face in his Universal City apartment in February 2007.

Vollmer says the news doesn’t change what happened, but it’s a step closer to justice.

“It’s not going to bring Blase back, but I’m not going to lie to you, it feels really good. It felt really good to hear those words come out of the detective’s mouth. It really did,” she said.

On Friday, Universal City police, with the help of the Texas Rangers, arrested 34-year old Lara Selders for capital murder. The arrest affidavit said a witness identified Selders as the driver of the vehicle in 2007, but Selders was never questioned.

The affidavit said Selders admitted to being involved in the case and was the suspect in a composite sketch released in 2016. The report said burglary was the motive.

Universal City police Detective Anthony Travis said Selders was cooperative when they showed up to arrest her.

“She was of the understanding that someday this day was going to come, as were the other individuals involved. They have been contacted,” Travis said.

Vollmer hopes this cold case arrest gives other families in waiting some hope.

“It was a matter of new blood on the case,” Vollmer said about what led to the arrest. “I think that’s what it was. It was a detective that it hit home with, and it touched him, and he worked it. The Texas Rangers and Universal City Police Department worked on it together, and they got it done.”

Vollmer said she wants justice for her bright, young nephew, who never had a chance to get married or have a family of his own.

She’s counting on the court system to deliver that final piece of justice.

Two other suspects are wanted in connection with Wright’s murder, and arrest warrants have been issued.

“Turn yourself into somebody. You’ve been running from this for 13 years, and its about time you hang it up and turn yourself over,” Travis said.

