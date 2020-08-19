Off-duty San Antonio police officer who fled traffic stop suspended for 15 days, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer who fled from a traffic stop was suspended for his conduct, according to disciplinary records obtained by KSAT 12 News.

Officer Marcus Justice served his suspension from July 8 to July 20, according to the records.

On Nov 20, 2019, Justice was off-duty when he drove past another police officer while speeding on I-10 East, according to the suspension document.

Justice pulled over, but as the police officer was getting out of his vehicle, Justice “drove off at a high rate of speed,” according to the suspension record.

Officers noted Justice’s car reached speeds of 112 mph before they stopped chasing him and filed an evading arrest report. Court records do not show any criminal charges filed against Justice.

Records showed Justice agreed to the suspension, meaning he will not be appealing the decision.